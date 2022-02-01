Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $154,048.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00287363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002074 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,842,227 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

