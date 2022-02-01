Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,934 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,541 shares of company stock worth $91,314,823 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

