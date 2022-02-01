Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 80,208 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09.

