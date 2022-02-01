Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 23,543 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

FFTY opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $52.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

