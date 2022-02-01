Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 6,251 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

