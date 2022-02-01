Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $153.00 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.13.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

