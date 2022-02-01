Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $476.14 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.94 and a 200 day moving average of $608.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

