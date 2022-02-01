Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

