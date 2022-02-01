$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

