Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

