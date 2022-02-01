Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $81.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.