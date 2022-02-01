A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

