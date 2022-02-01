The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

SJM stock opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.