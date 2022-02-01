Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $49,214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

