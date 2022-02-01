Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $146.18 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.