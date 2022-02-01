ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.54) on Tuesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 932 ($12.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,314 ($17.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,257.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,196.18. The firm has a market cap of £842.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.87.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

