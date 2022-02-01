ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.54) on Tuesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 932 ($12.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,314 ($17.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,257.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,196.18. The firm has a market cap of £842.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.87.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
