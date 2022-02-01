Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CREI opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Custodian REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 88.30 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.20 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of £466.42 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Custodian REIT Company Profile
