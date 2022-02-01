salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,696 shares of company stock worth $59,632,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

NYSE:CRM opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

