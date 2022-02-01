Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley cut their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.