Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
PKOH opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $41.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley cut their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
