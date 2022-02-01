Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

