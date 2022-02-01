Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of VIGL stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.94.
About Vigil Neuroscience
