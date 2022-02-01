Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PEAK stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,131,173 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after buying an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,604,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,618,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

