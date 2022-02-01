Arizona State Retirement System Has $7 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

