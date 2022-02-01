Greenleaf Trust Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

