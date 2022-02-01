Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $53,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.