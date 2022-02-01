AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded at DA Davidson

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

