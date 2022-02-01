Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

