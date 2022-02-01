Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

