FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $268.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

