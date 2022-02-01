FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $418,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

