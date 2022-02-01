Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 29.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

