Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $162.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.