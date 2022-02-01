Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corning by 16.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

