Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 552 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

