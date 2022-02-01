Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 31,100 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $232,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

