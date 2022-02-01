Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 404,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

CPB opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

