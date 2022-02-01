Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 21,300 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.