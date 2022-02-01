Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 935 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

