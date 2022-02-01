AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

