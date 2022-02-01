Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.91 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

