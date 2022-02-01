Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 98.0% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

