Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.35 million.Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

