Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.