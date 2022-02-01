Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

