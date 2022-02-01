Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in January

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

