Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.