Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $5,323.25 Average PT from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,323.25.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
GRUB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
