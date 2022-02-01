Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $5,323.25 Average PT from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,323.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

GRUB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 1,701,039 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

