$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

