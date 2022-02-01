Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.69 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,604 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Watsco were worth $42,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO opened at $282.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.