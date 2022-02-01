Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,585 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8,225.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

