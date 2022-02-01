Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,757 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APGB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APGB opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

